$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.70 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $140.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.48 on Friday. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $469.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

