33,700 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

