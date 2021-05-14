$339.82 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $339.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.06 million and the lowest is $330.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $327.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

VLY stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

