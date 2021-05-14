37,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $74.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

