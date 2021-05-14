$387.67 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $387.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $281.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,838. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

