3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.