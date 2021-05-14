$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $16.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $377,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

