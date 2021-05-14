$4.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $5.17 billion. Lear posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lear by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. Lear has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

