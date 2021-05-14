4,129 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.69 and its 200 day moving average is $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

