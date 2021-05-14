$43.07 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post sales of $43.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $222.41 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.