$477.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post sales of $477.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.00 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $190.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.