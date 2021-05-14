4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,447.96

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.96 ($31.98) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 25,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,447.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market cap of £645.98 million and a P/E ratio of 291.14.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

