$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.40 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

HAFC stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $654.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

