$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce $53.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,602,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

