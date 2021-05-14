5,313 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,313 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

