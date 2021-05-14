$546.72 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $546.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $598.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.