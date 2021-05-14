$546.72 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $546.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $598.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.