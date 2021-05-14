$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $221.03 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.