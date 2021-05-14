5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

TSE:VNP traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,694. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm has a market cap of C$233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

