$622.69 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $622.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.90 million. Woodward posted sales of $523.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

