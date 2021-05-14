67,270 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

