68,100 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Crown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 43.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Crown by 632.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Crown by 13.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

