$7.96 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.91 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $30.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

PHX opened at $3.12 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

