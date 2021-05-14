$71.38 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $71.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $306.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.13 million to $313.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.77 million, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $302.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

