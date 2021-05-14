71,956 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

