$740.79 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $740.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $615.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.