$75.51 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $75.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $79.24 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $318.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.58 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gogo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

