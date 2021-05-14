$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

