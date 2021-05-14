770,227 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Bought by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

