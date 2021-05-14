77,216 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. The Blackstone Group comprises 4.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

