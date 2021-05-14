$801.04 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $801.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.38 million and the highest is $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 478.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

