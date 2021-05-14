888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $323.11

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.11 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 414.40 ($5.41). 888 shares last traded at GBX 392.40 ($5.13), with a volume of 417,328 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 410.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

