88mph Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. 88mph has a total market cap of $51.15 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $138.96 or 0.00276418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,509 coins and its circulating supply is 368,073 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

