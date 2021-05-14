908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 908 Devices traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

