$98.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $98.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.14 million. Quantum reported sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantum.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QMCO opened at $8.44 on Friday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 205.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,536 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

