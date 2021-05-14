A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,288. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.