A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. 118,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.