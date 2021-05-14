A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of A10 Networks worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,803 shares of company stock worth $203,338. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

