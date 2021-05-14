AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,208.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,208.60 ($28.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($28.48). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($29.00), with a volume of 15,606 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,208.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,062.67. The firm has a market cap of £502.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

