AB Volvo (publ)’s (VLVLY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,630. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

