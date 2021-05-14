ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.21

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 50198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 166,521.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in ABB by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 216,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

