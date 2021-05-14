AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.74. 55,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.20. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

