AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 12,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,935. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

