AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $31.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 2,811 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

