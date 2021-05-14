Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,638,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

