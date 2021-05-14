Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.15 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $899,966.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

