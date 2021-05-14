Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 8,303 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 502,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,832. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

