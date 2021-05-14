Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,176 shares during the period. Accelerate Diagnostics makes up 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,464. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

