Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

