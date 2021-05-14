Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.78

Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.78 ($36.21) and traded as high as €32.22 ($37.91). Accor shares last traded at €31.66 ($37.25), with a volume of 600,873 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.22 and its 200-day moving average is €30.78.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.