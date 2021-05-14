Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 1.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25. 14,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.